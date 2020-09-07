Lee Hyori says news of her pregnancy plans have drawn 'scary' reactions from netizens

Lee Hyori talked about netizen reactions to her pregnancy plans.

On September 7 KST, KaKaoTV's web series 'Lee Hyori's Face ID' revealed its second episode featuring Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon. As a variety program that allows the celebrity to reveal the contents of her Smart phone, the episode began with Lee Hyori displaying some of her most difficult yoga positions for her fans.

Later, she and Lee Sang Soon chatted digitally face-to-face. After going through some related search engines, Lee Hyori noticed that most of the articles were about her pregnancy plans. To Lee Sang Soon, Lee Hyori expressed that the amount of attention that they have been getting is "scary", since it all started as a "joke".

"Remember that one DM you received? 'I'll kill you if Lee Hyori can't promote because of her pregnancy'" said Lee Hyori.

Lee Sang Soon responded that he wasn't threatened but the message was along the lines of: 'Congratulations, but please let Lee Hyori continue to promote', thinking that she was already pregnant.

To these fervent reactions, Lee Hyori announced, "Some people get pregnant really easily but others have a really hard time. I learned a lot while preparing for the pregnancy. If the entire country is rooting for us, then we should at least give it a try."

Furthermore, Lee Hyori suggested that she and Lee Sang Soon do a couple yoga that should help her get pregnant. To this remark, Lee Sang Soon comically asked, "You once said you were going to poke my eyes out if I lay even a finger on you. Will you be okay?"



In other news, Lee Hyori recently deleted her Instagram.