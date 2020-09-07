[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] KARD - 'Way With Words'





[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]

Track List:

1. AH EE YAH

2. GUNSHOT

3. HOLD ON

KARD has released their first single album, "Way With Words" which features three hot tracks showcasing the group's range and versatility. The intense title track the group has chosen to promote with is "GUNSHOT" and if the song title suggests anything, it's that the group's edgy, dark theme is a force to be reckoned with. "GUNSHOT" is a slower tempo than KARD generally opts for, but showcased they can promote a more dramatic concept effortlessly. So the risk of a slower title didn't backfire here.

Although, the album release doesn't start with this edgy theme. "AH EE YEAH" begins the three-song release by offering a reggae-inspired summer anthem instead! I actually wasn't expecting this song, so when I heard I was pleasantly surprised by the soundscape. The crispy feminine chorus and punching male vocals pair perfectly on the bouncy reggae beat.

The album is rounded out by the third song, "HOLD ON". This classic love style song left a little less impact than it's album counterparts but still resonated positively. "HOLD ON" has great vocal assignments and employs excellent use of the group's vocal range once again. The song itself is less memorable than the other two but serves as a neutral and enjoyable track that follows the intensity of "GUNSHOT".





MV REVIEW

KARD's MV for "GUNSHOT" illustrates a seemingly war-torn and emotional KARD showcasing the mental deterioration that comes with obsession. The video has much darker energy than their previous MV releases, and though the group has done an edgy concept before, I was extremely impressed with the acting and auras in this particular MV concept.

Particularly BM, who has such a charismatic class clown personality online, oozed charisma in his dramatic scenes with the figures grabbing at his ankles. I wasn't aware that KARD was capable of this type of comeback, let alone MV concept, but this is one of my favorites from them thus far.

SCORE:







MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..9

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 9.0

Album Production…...7

Album Concept……...7

Tracklisting…………...7

Single Score: 7.0





Overall: 8.0



