Lee Hyori deactivates her Instagram account

Lee Hyori has finally deactivated her Instagram account.





The account's deletion occurred on September 6 KST, four days after she had made a post announcing that she would be taking it down.





That day, September 2, she had taken to her Instagram to write: "Hello, everyone. I just wanted to let you know that in more or less the next 3 days, I will stop using Instagram. It isn't necessarily because of the recent issue (although that did influence this decision somewhat), but this was a platform where I wanted to communicate with fans since I don't promote very often, and my fans were suffering from a lack of updates. It turns out, this platform is harder than I thought, and it has its ways of worrying you here and there. I will consider a different way of communicating with my fans. I want to thank you for coming to see me even though I'm undeserving, and for your love and support all this time. Of course, thank you also to those of you for your criticism. I hope each of you will protect your place in this world despite all of the recent difficulties. I love you, thank you."



On September 3, she posted her final Instagram image in the form of a selfie, which gained attention not only from fans but from celebrities close to the singer as well, including fellow Fin.K.L members Sung Yuri and Lee Jin.



