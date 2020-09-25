JYPE gives update on lawsuit against TWICE's malicious commenters

JYP Entertainment gave an update on the ongoing lawsuit against TWICE's malicious commenters.



On September 24, JYPE stated 3 individuals have been charged with slander, and they've been fined between 3 million Won to 5 million Won ($2549.29-$4248.81 USD). The label explained, "Three individuals A, B, and C have been confirmed to have spread rumors and malicious comments regarding our artists on specialized online communities. Based on charges for slander and personal information protection laws, they have been charged each with fines between 3 million Won to 5 million Won."



The label further assured fans they're willing to protect their artists, and they plan to take strong legal action. JYPE stated, "The company is very aware that personal attacks and slander can cause a lot of damage to our artists. We recognize the seriousness of such incidents. Hence, we wish to inform you once again that we'll definitely not be stepping back in ensuring the protection of our artists' health and promotions, and we'll not be settling with any party and take legal action."



Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case.