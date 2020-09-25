Kim Jong Kook reveals who's #1 in his heart?

Kim Jong Kook revealed who's #1 in his heart.



On the September 25th episode of 'Hidden Singer 6', Kim Jong Kook was forced to choose among good friends - his fellow Turbo member Kim Jung Nam, 'Running Man' cast member Yang Se Chan, or his friend of 25 years Cha Tae Hyun. MC Jun Hyun Moo asked, "Who is #1 in your heart?"



Kim Jong Kook responded, "Oh, this is hard. Why are you suddenly doing something like this? Just one person?" After looking at his three friends, the singer said, "It's still Cha Tae Hyun. It's because we've been friends for the longest time."



Disappointed, Kim Jung Nam told Yang Se Chan, "Let's promote as Turbo together," and Yang Se Chan expressed, "Then I'll be Kim Jung Nam. You be Kim Jong Kook."



Are you surprised by Kim Jong Kook's answer?

