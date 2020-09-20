Jessi says she is confident enough to dance 'NUNU NANA' in front of her future mother-in-law

Jessi shared her confidence for her very own 'NUNU NANA' dance challenge.

On the latest installment of 'Point of Omniscient Interference', rapper Jessi responded to her manager's question whether she would be willing to dance the "NUNU NANA" even in front of her mother-in-law. To this, Jessi immediately answered:

"Of course! People are close to their mother-in-laws in the United States. When I'm with my mom, we dance together. My mom's even more energetic than I. She's so full of talent."

In related news, the question and suggestion was initially inspired by a YouTube video uploaded by comedian Hwang Shin Young, who danced the "NUNU NANA" in front of her actual mother-in-law. The video went viral among the K-netizens, quickly amassing over 1.5 million views. Jessi herself has shared the video on her Instagram, which brought many to fits of laughter.

Would you also be willing to dance the "NUNU NANA" in front of anybody?

Some netzen comments include:

"LOL honestly I'm still not sure if Jessi will actually be able to this in the future LOL"

"That video is hilarious, the way [the comedian] shouts 'Mom!!!' in the midst of it"

"I'm sorry, but I don't think I can ever do this, not even in front of the mirror lolol"

"Ah, if you're a daughter-in-law that's like a real daughter, yes!"