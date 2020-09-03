ITZY win #1 + Performances from September 3rd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "Oh Ya Ya Ya", DAY6 unit Even of Day made their debut with "Where the Sea Sleeps", and Lee Eun Sang debuted with "Beautiful Scar". As for comebacks, ATEEZ returned with "Thanxx", Lovelyz came back with "Obliviate", CLC returned with "Helicopter", A.C.E came back with "Goblin (Favorite Boys)", KARD made a comeback with "Gunshot", CRAVITY made their comeback with "Flame", OnlyOneOf returned with "a sOng Of ice&fire", and Jenyer came back with "BAD".



As for the winners, ITZY and ATEEZ were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Not Shy". Congratulations to ITZY!



Performances also included ITZY, Eric Nam, 3YE, Dream Catcher, ONEUS, MCND, ONF, Soran, and Cherry Bullet.



Watch the performances below!



