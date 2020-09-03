BTS break even more Guinness World Records with 'Dynamite' release

BTS have broken even more Guinness World Records with their recent track "Dynamite"!



After making history on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, BTS have broken 3 more records with Guinness World Records - most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube video by a K-Pop group in 24 hours, and most viewed music video in 24 hours.



This past July, the Big Hit Entertainment group set the record for the most viewers of a live stream music concert with their 'Bang Bang Con The Live', and they previously broke the record for most sales in 6 hours with their 'Map of the Soul: 7' album.



Congrats to BTS!





✅ most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group#Dynamite has broke another three @GWR titles! 🎉https://t.co/jOUoUnu78Y — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 2, 2020