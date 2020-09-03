BTS unveil 'Break the Silence: The Movie' official trailer 2

BTS have dropped a new official trailer for 'Break the Silence: The Movie'!



The minute long trailer features the BTS members' introductions, concert footage, and their own thoughts on their careers as international pop stars. 'Break the Silence: The Movie' follows the group towards the end of their world tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', and the 7 members tell personal stories they have never voiced before.



The documentary film was previously premiere on September 10 KST in various territories worldwide, but the premiere has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Break the Silence: The Movie'.