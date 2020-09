On September 16, music label P-Nation (established by Psy) announced the addition of a new family member, Heize!







Having debuted back in 2014 under a CJ ENM affiliated company, Heize will be starting fresh this year by joining artists at P-Nation such as Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, and Crush. Heize is particularly known for her chart-topping hits like "Don't Come Back", "And July", "You, Clouds, Rain", "She's Fine", and more.

Best of luck to Heize under her new label, P-Nation!