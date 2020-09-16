Fantagio releases update on ongoing lawsuit cases against malicious commenters

On September 16, Fantagio and Fantagio Music released an official statement of update regarding the label's current lawsuits against malicious commenters.

Fantagio revealed, "As previously announced, we have chronically filed lawsuits against malicious comments involving our label artists including malicious slander, spread of false rumors, sexual harassment, etc in May, June, and July. Some of the individuals facing these lawsuits were recently summoned for police questioning."

The label continued, "Several lawsuits involving specific individuals will come to a conclusion soon, and outside of these current cases, the label is also in the process of preparing additional lawsuit files. We have been able to confirm numerous accounts of malicious slander and the spread of false rumors via various SNS platforms and online communities through the agency's consistent monitoring, as well as through fans' reports. These actions cause severe mental damage to our label artists an also critically defame their name and image, and so we plan to continually respond with strong legal action."

Meanwhile, Fantagio and Fantagio Music is home to artists including ASTRO, Weki Meki, Ong Seong Wu, etc.

