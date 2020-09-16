Weki Meki to make a comeback next month

According to media outlet reports on September 17, girl group Weki Meki is confirmed to return with new music in October!

Insiders say that the Weki Meki members are currently busy in the final stages of preparations for their comeback mini album. The group has already wrapped up all recordings, jacket filmings, as well as their comeback MV filming.

This will mark Weki Meki's first comeback in approximately 4 months, since their "Oopsy" promotions earlier this year. Stay tuned for more updates on Weki Meki's return!

