Former BESTie member Dahye has revealed her latest teaser image for 'Poison'.



In the teaser image, Dahye multiplies in a kaleidoscope style around herself. 'Poison' is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, and according to the schedule, she will be dropping concept photos for the debut on September 16 - 19 and September 21.

"Poison" is set for release on September 25.