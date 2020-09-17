4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Chung Ha x Danish singer Christopher reveal 'Bad Boy' teaser image in leather

Kim Chung Ha and Danish singer Christopher have revealed a teaser image for their upcoming track.

The teaser image features a leather jacket with the song's title "Bad Boy" in red. "Bad Boy" is described as a K-pop style song with the popular sound and beat listeners are familiar with along with Christopher's sweet vocals.

Kim Chung Ha x Christopher's "Bad Boy" drops on September 23 KST. 

