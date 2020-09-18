BTS win #1 + Performances from September 18th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha debuted with "Bad Idea", SHINee's Taemin returned with "Criminal", Stray Kids came back with "Back Door", 2Z made a comeback with "Not Without U", VAV returned with "Made for Two", and Jang Woo Hyuk made his comeback with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)".



As for the nominees, BTS and Taemin were up against each other, but it was BTS who took the win with "Dynamite". Congratulations to BTS!



There were also performances by YooA, Lovelyz, A Pink's Namjoo, Wonho, CLC, B.O.Y, Haeun, VINCIT, ONEUS, Lunarsolar, CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, and Dongkiz.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Moonbin and Sanha







COMEBACK: Taemin







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







COMEBACK: 2Z







COMEBACK: VAV







COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk







YooA







Lovelyz







Namjoo







Wonho







CLC







B.O.Y







Haeun







VINCIT







ONEUS







Lunarsolar







CRAVITY







OnlyOneOf







Dongkiz







