Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

New co-ed group Checkmate drop 'Drum' MV teaser

New co-ed group Checkmate have dropped their music video teaser for "Drum".

In the MV teaser, Checkmate members Yongseok, Sieun, Suri, Nason, and Noah find themselves in extravagant and lush backdrops, and you also get a preview of their debut song. "Drum" is the group's first single album, and it's set to drop on September 21 KST.

Watch Checkmate's "Drum" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Sounds good so far!

