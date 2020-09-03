B.O.Y unveil teaser photos of first concept for their upcoming comeback with 'Phase Two: We'

Previously, B.O.Y (B Of You) announced they will be making their first comeback since their debut and revealed their first teaser on September 1st.

Now, the duo released the first set of concept photos for their new album 'Phase Two: We". In the photos, each member is seen wearing white as they gaze at the camera.

This will be the first comeback for the boys since their debut back in January of this year. They debuted with their first album 'Phase One: You' and now will be releasing the second part, 'Phase Two: We'.

The album will be released on September 15. So stay tuned for more updates!