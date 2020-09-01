1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

B.O.Y announce their comeback with 'Phase Two: WE'

Power vocal duo B.O.Y (B Of You) has just announced their first comeback since debut!

On September 1, B.O.Y unveiled the final tarot card of their 3-part music project, which began earlier this summer with the members' special solo singles. Now, B.O.Y have announced their first ever comeback since their debut back in January of this year, coming on September 15. B.O.Y's universe, which began with their debut album 'Phase One: YOU', will continue where it left off with their new album, 'Phase Two: WE'.  

What kind of sound are you expecting from B.O.Y's 'Phase Two: WE' comeback?

I will be sure to check it out. I quite liked their debut, My Angel. I'm quite a fan of the duo format in most genres of music because when the chemistry is right you can get something really special.

