Three legendary performances in the traditional Korean theme done by idol groups

Kpop idols are known for their abilities and talent to sing and dance. However, when their talents combine with the perfect concept, it creates a synergy to create a legendary performance that becomes engraved in the memory of fans and netizens alike.

One of these concepts that have been loved by netizens and fans is the traditional Korean theme. The idol teams who have done performances with this concept have received much admiration from their fellow artists and love from their fans.

Without further ado, here are three legendary performances that are done in the traditional Korean theme. The performances are not in any particular order.

1. 2017 MBC Musical Festival - VIXX

2. 2019 Queendom - Oh My Girl

3. 2018 Melon Music Awards - BTS



