'The World of the Married' actor Jung Jun Won parts ways with his agency after underage drinking and smoking scandal

Child actor Jung Jun Won, known for his role as Hae Gang in JTBC's 'The World of the Married,' has left his agency Dain Entertainment.



The management division of Dain Entertainment was recently acquired by Big Boss Entertainment, and in the process, Jung decided not to renew his contract with his agency. The 16-year-old actor is currently a free agent.



This news comes out roughly three and a half months after photos of the child actor partaking in underage drinking and smoking began spreading online. At the time of the scandal, Dain Entertainment put out an apology statement, confirming the validity of the photos and commenting, "We won't let instances like this happen again."



Meanwhile, Jung Jun Won has not participated in any activities since the end of 'The World of the Married.'