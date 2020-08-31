9

Posted by danisurst

AKMU's Suhyun performs stunning Korean version of Christina Aguilera's 'Reflection' for 'Mulan' OST

AKMU's Suhyun is lending her beautiful voice to the new 'Mulan' soundtrack!


On August 31 KST, the music video for the Korean version of Christina Aguilera's "Reflection" was released through Disney Music Asia VEVO's YouTube channel. This time around, the vocals were handled by none other than AKMU's Suhyun, who previously previewed her version on an episode of 'Begin Again.' 


The music video features not only scenes from the upcoming live-action movie, but shows Suhyun at a stand microphone, dressed in a long red dress.

Meanwhile, 'Mulan' is set for release on September 4 in the United States and September 17 in South Korea.

