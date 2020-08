Get ready to travel to 'Mtopia' with SuperM through the group's first ever reality series!

SuperM members Taemin, Kai, Baekhyun, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten will be heading off on a relaxing and healing summer vacation in 'Mtopia', premiering this September 23 at 11 AM KST via 'wavve'. In the program's first teaser poster, the SuperM boys hang out at a clear, blue outdoor pool, with a stunning mountainside view behind them.



Will you be watching SuperM's 'Mtopia'?