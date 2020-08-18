SM Entertainment confirms Wendy will participate in Red Velvet promotions which do not require overexertion

On August 19, SM Entertainment confirmed Red Velvet member Wendy's official return to promotions, after approximately 8 months.

Earlier on August 18, 'SM Station' released teaser images of all 5 Red Velvet members including Wendy for their upcoming remake of BoA's "Milky Way". This marks Wendy's first activity with Red Velvet since last year in December, when the idol suffered severe injuries on the set of the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'.

According to SME, "Wendy has recovered significantly and will participate in Red Velvet's promotions as long as it does not require overexertion."

Welcome back, Wendy!