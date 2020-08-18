63

SM Entertainment confirms Wendy will participate in Red Velvet promotions which do not require overexertion

On August 19, SM Entertainment confirmed Red Velvet member Wendy's official return to promotions, after approximately 8 months. 

Earlier on August 18, 'SM Station' released teaser images of all 5 Red Velvet members including Wendy for their upcoming remake of BoA's "Milky Way". This marks Wendy's first activity with Red Velvet since last year in December, when the idol suffered severe injuries on the set of the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'. 

According to SME, "Wendy has recovered significantly and will participate in Red Velvet's promotions as long as it does not require overexertion." 

Welcome back, Wendy!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Wendy
meera-sahir112 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

I'm so happy Wendy is back after so many months ^^

I hope she continues to be healthy and does not overexert herself like SM assures.

-ashley1,043 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

yayy!! im so glad wendy is back. sucks that she missed out on psycho promotion; especially because it was one of their most successful comebacks since debut, but at least wendy is recovering well and doing her best to be present and with her group and reveluv, tho she should make sure to stay safe too!

