YG Entertainment states BLACKPINK recently completed filming the MV for their collab single with Selena Gomez

On August 19, a representative of YG Entertainment addressed various media outlets with an update on BLACKPINK's comeback preparations.

The rep stated, "Preparations for BLACKPINK's worldwide comeback are being carried out very smoothly. The 4-members recently wrapped up their MV filming, and they are now in the final stages of comeback preparations."

Back on August 18, pop star Selena Gomez excited fans by sharing a surprise teaser image via her Instagram. The image consists of the front end of a pink Chevrolet vehicle, boasting a license plate which reads "Selpink" (Selena + BLACKPINK).

BLACKPINK's upcoming new collaboration single with Selena Gomez is officially set for release on August 28!