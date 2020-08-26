SuperM reveal striking photos of Lucas and Mark as they prepare for the second lead song "Tiger Inside"

Just as the group has announced, SuperM is preparing to release their second lead single "Tiger Inside" as they begin releasing teaser photos.



Previously, the group announced they will be promoting with two lead singles prior to their full comeback album release later in September. On August 26th at midnight KST, SuperM unveiled the group teaser and logo teaser for their second track "Tiger Inside".

On August 27th KST, SuperM released the teaser photos of Lucas and Mark. The two members look striking as they show off their masculine and sexy charms. The two are seen wearing a semi-formal, yet sporty outfit in one photo while seen wearing the Asian-style robe in another.

The second lead track "Tiger Inside" will soon release on September 1 KST followed by the release of their full album 'Super One' on September 25 KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come until the official drop of SuperM's album.