Lovelyz drop 'Unforgettable' concept teaser clips and photos for Ji Ae & Ji Soo for their seventh mini-album 'Unforgettable'

In less than a week, Lovelyz will be making a comeback with their 7th mini-album. As they prepare for their comeback, they have been releasing teaser clips and photos of each member.

On August 27 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment revealed concept photos and trailers for two members, Ji Ae and Ji Soo. The group will be making a comeback this September with their long-awaited 7th mini-album, 'Unforgettable'.

The two members pose in various outfits holding flowers in the teaser clip while in the fourth concept photos. With contrasting hair colors, the two members show off their own unique charms.

Lovelyz' mini-album will be released on September 1 at 6 PM KST so stayed tuned for more teasers to come.

Teaser for Ji Ae:

Teaser for Ji Soo: