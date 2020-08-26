Jamie (Park Ji Min) displays a mature beauty in her new teaser photo for her single 'Numbers'

In about a week, Jamie (Park Ji Min) will be making a comeback with a new single 'Numbers'.

Jamie received much love from her duo promotion with 15& and has received praise as she ventured out as a solo artist. In April of this year, she made an exclusive contract with Warner Music Korea and announced she will be promoting as Jamie. This is her first new single since the contract.

In the poster, Jamie is seen wearing a bright red dress with bright red lipstick. Her hair has been dyed red as she gives off a mature beauty.

Jamie's new single will be released on September 3 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!





