SuperM drops more teaser photos for their first full album 'Super One'

SuperM is preparing to make a comeback with their first full album 'Super One'.

Not too long ago, SuperM has announced they will be officially making a comeback. Since then, SuperM continued to drop video snippet teasers of each member. They previously dropped the group teaser photo and now they have released another group teaser photo along with individual teaser photos of the members Taemin and Taeyong.

On August 11th at midnight KST, SuperM released the series of photos through various social media such as Twitter.

The photos show the concept of racecar drivers as each member is dressed in the racecar driver outfit as they pose in colorful background lights.

Super M will be releasing the single track "100" on August 14th before dropping their full album on September 25th. Stay tuned for more updates!