JYP Entertainment release teasers for DAY6's unit group with Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon

Not too long ago, there were reports from media outlets that DAY6 was preparing to release a unit group.

The group was announced to be composed of three members: Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. This will be the first unit group that has been formed for DAY6. Many fans anticipated this unit group.



Finally, on August 11th at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment released a teaser photo titled "Invitation from DAY6 (Even of Day)" and also released the logo preview for Even of Day.

The group will be fully unveiled on August 31st at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!





