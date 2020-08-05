9

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

SuperM officially announce comeback plans with their 1st full album 'Super One'

AKP STAFF


SM Entertainment's super K-Pop group SuperM has officially announced their comeback!

The joint K-Pop idol team made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN plans on returning this fall with their 1st full album, titled 'Super One'!

Prior to their full comeback album release later this year on September 1, SuperM will be promoting with 2 new lead singles. The first lead single "100" is expected t drop on August 14 at 1 PM KST/August 14 at 12 AM EST. The second lead single "Tiger Inside" will follow on September 1. 

Check out SuperM's dramatic comeback teaser posters for their upcoming 1st full album 'Super One' below, while you wait for more details!

  1. Baekhyun
  2. Kai
  3. Taeyong
  4. Mark
  5. TEN
  6. Lucas
  7. Taemin
  8. SuperM
10 2,085 Share 75% Upvoted

4

ilovekingjunhui-217 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

omg yus

this is going to be amazing! i cant wait

Share

1

lareinadekpop146 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

almost all the best looking men in kpop in one group. best idea ever

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND