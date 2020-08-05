SuperM officially announce comeback plans with their 1st full album 'Super One'





SM Entertainment's super K-Pop group SuperM has officially announced their comeback!

The joint K-Pop idol team made up of SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and TEN plans on returning this fall with their 1st full album, titled 'Super One'!

Prior to their full comeback album release later this year on September 1, SuperM will be promoting with 2 new lead singles. The first lead single "100" is expected t drop on August 14 at 1 PM KST/August 14 at 12 AM EST. The second lead single "Tiger Inside" will follow on September 1.

Check out SuperM's dramatic comeback teaser posters for their upcoming 1st full album 'Super One' below, while you wait for more details!



