BTS unveil teaser photos for their upcoming English Single "Dynamite"

BTS has dropped teaser photos for their upcoming English single "Dynamite".

Fans are long waiting for the release of BTS' single "Dynamite" which will release August 21st KST. BTS has previously released their promotion schedule and many fans have been waiting for the first set of teasers that was mentioned on the schedule.

Just on August 11th at midnight KST, BTS has finally released the individual member teaser photos.

The photos of the members are taken over a simple background with a high contrast flash that gives the photos a vintage polaroid style vibe.

More teasers are scheduled to be dropped so stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!