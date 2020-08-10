39

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS unveil teaser photos for their upcoming English Single "Dynamite"

BTS has dropped teaser photos for their upcoming English single "Dynamite".

Fans are long waiting for the release of BTS' single "Dynamite" which will release August 21st KST. BTS has previously released their promotion schedule and many fans have been waiting for the first set of teasers that was mentioned on the schedule.

Just on August 11th at midnight KST, BTS has finally released the individual member teaser photos.

The photos of the members are taken over a simple background with a high contrast flash that gives the photos a vintage polaroid style vibe.

More teasers are scheduled to be dropped so stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

darkangel4523,620 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Even though all look good, I gotta give a special shoutout to Hobi, he cleaned up extra well.

kxk5,911 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

hoseok looks insanely good omg

