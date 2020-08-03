Super Junior K.R.Y to hold online unit concert for SMTOWN's 'Beyond LIVE' series

Super Junior K.R.Y is the latest SMTOWN act to get their own online concert through the agency's 'Beyond LIVE' series!

Ticketing for the event opened through VLIVE on August 3 KST at 3 PM, and fans will be able to purchase exclusive merchandise through SM Entertainment's SMTOWN & STORE website starting on August 6 at 3 PM.

To promote the event, SM Entertainment released an official poster the event, which has been titled 'The Moment With Us.' The poster concept is something of a fairytale with the overall design reminiscent of an antique storybook.



Meanwhile, previous 'Beyond LIVE' featured artists include SuperM, WayV, NCT Dream, NCT 127, TVXQ, and Super Junior. Super Junior K.R.Y's 'Beyond LIVE' will be held on August 23 at 3 PM.

Check out the poster below!