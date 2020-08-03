Woollim confirms Lovelyz is putting 'heart and soul' into comeback; to return in early September

Lovelyz will be making a comeback very soon!



After a rumor that the group would be making their comeback in September, their agency Woollim Entertainment released a statement on August 3 KST confirming that "Lovelyz will be returning to fans' sides in the beginning of September."



"Lovelyz has put their heart and soul into this comeback," the agency continued. "Fans can expect to see a different side than usual."



Meanwhile, the new release comes roughly one year and four months after Lovelyz's sixth mini album 'Once Upon a Time' back in May 2019.



Stay tuned for this exciting comeback!

