5

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Woollim confirms Lovelyz is putting 'heart and soul' into comeback; to return in early September

AKP STAFF

Lovelyz will be making a comeback very soon!

After a rumor that the group would be making their comeback in September, their agency Woollim Entertainment released a statement on August 3 KST confirming that "Lovelyz will be returning to fans' sides in the beginning of September."

"Lovelyz has put their heart and soul into this comeback," the agency continued. "Fans can expect to see a different side than usual."

Meanwhile, the new release comes roughly one year and four months after Lovelyz's sixth mini album 'Once Upon a Time' back in May 2019.

Stay tuned for this exciting comeback!

  1. Lovelyz
5 629 Share 83% Upvoted

-3

prettyunni-862 pts 26 minutes ago 1
26 minutes ago

Flops.

Share

1 more reply

-4

prettyunni-862 pts 26 minutes ago 2
26 minutes ago

Theyre putting heart and soul? Stop flogging a dead horse. Just disband already. No one likes them. At least theyre better than somiiiiii

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND