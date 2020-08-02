Sister of YouTuber Rhee-kun unfollowed by NCT's Yuta says netizens maliciously targeted her brother

Controversial YouTuber Rhee-kun's sister came forward with a statement.

Recently, DJ Gatti, the sister of the YouTuber recently unfollowed by NCT's Yuta claimed that her brother is 'not' an anti-Korean. Via community websites, Rhee-kun quickly become known as a YouTuber who purportedly uploaded numerous controversial posts involving comfort women and his views on the Instagram posts of the late idols Jonghyun and Sulli.

However, according to DJ Gatti, her brother had mentioned Sulli with the intention of neutralizing tensions between Japan and Korea, as the late idol was receiving criticism for supposedly being 'anti-Japan'.

On her personal Instagram, DJ Gatti wrote:

As seen above, the sister claimed that her brother's words had been completely mistranslated and manipulated by netizens with malicious intentions, and that the distorted articles had quickly spread via media outlets.



Meanwhile, neither Yuta nor SM Entertainment has made an official statement regarding this issue.

