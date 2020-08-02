Sister of YouTuber Rhee-kun unfollowed by NCT's Yuta says netizens maliciously targeted her brother

4

Controversial YouTuber Rhee-kun's sister came forward with a statement.

Recently, DJ Gatti, the sister of the YouTuber recently unfollowed by NCT's Yuta claimed that her brother is 'not' an anti-Korean. Via community websites, Rhee-kun quickly become known as a YouTuber who purportedly uploaded numerous controversial posts involving comfort women and his views on the Instagram posts of the late idols Jonghyun and Sulli.

However, according to DJ Gatti, her brother had mentioned Sulli with the intention of neutralizing tensions between Japan and Korea, as the late idol was receiving criticism for supposedly being 'anti-Japan'. 

On her personal Instagram, DJ Gatti wrote:

As seen above, the sister claimed that her brother's words had been completely mistranslated and manipulated by netizens with malicious intentions, and that the distorted articles had quickly spread via media outlets.

Meanwhile, neither Yuta nor SM Entertainment has made an official statement regarding this issue.

What do you think of this statement? Check out DJ Gatti's full Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

+誤解を招くのが心配で、日本語と英語も載せました。 +더이상 오해를 일으키지 않게 일본어랑 영어로도 글을 올립니다. 우선 이번일로 소란을 일으켜 죄송합니다. 그리고 걱정해주신 주변분들과 리스너분 그리고 팬분들께는 진심으로 감사드립니다. 긴글이지만 제 진심이 전달 되었으면 하는 바램입니다. (제가 일본어랑 영어는 모국어가 아니기때문에 제 말이 잘못 전달 될까봐 최대한 주변분들께 도움을 받고 글을 올립니다)

A post shared by DJ Gatti 이사라🍬 (@2sall_gatti) on

 

xx-jenn-xx172 pts 51 minutes ago 2
51 minutes ago

Yuta doesn't need to make a statement...if people mistranslated the guy in a malicious way, it's not YUTA'S fault. The hate he received for being friends with the guy when clearly the guy isn't that big of a problem is disgusting to me. He possibly lost a friend because of the way people acted and mistranslated things. on top of that trying to tell Yuta to leave nct or to off himself over this situation still disturbs me. I hope Yuta is okay and i hope this dies down and in the end everyone gets over it. It goes to show that people shouldn't be quick to judge without FACTS.

zicozelo103 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

They’re Korean themselves...

