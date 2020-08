ENOi has dropped the highlight medley video for their upcoming album.

On August 3 KST, the rookie boy group dropped the preview for the upcoming special album, ‘W.A.Y (雨)’. In the medley video, the boys are seen in the behind-the-scenes footage of their MV and album jacket shoot. As seen previously, the special album contains four tracks.

Which track are you most excited for?

The album will drop on August 6 at 6 PM KST.