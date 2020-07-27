NCT's Yuta unfollows an anti-Korean YouTuber who made fun of the deaths of Sulli and Jonghyun after anger from fans and netizens alike

Recently, NCT member Yuta has been under fire for following a controversial YouTuber who is known to be anti-Korean. This YouTuber has also gained much hate and has been involved in numerous controversies as he has also made fun of the death of Korean celebrities such as the death of Jonghyun and Sulli.

Many fans have taken it to Twitter to express their anger as they ask Yuta why he has chosen to follow such a troublesome YouTuber. Yuta also made many fans frown when he expressed that he thinks this YouTuber is "very funny" and that they have become very close to each other.

it’s not my place to speak on some of those issues but GOD DAMN the jonghyun Sulli and general misogynistic videos... the dude is gross and yuta saying he’s like a brother and he’s hilarious makes my stomach churn it goes to show U DONT KNOW THESE IDOLS MAN — madi (@brooketenny) July 26, 2020

Get the fucking youtuber cancelled and educate Yuta.....this isn't the way wtf pic.twitter.com/ul4aSlyX3B — 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈𝒾𝑒 || 𝑀𝓊𝓁𝓉𝒾 (@bangguk131) July 26, 2020

japan still hasnt apologised or acknowledged comfort women, which traumatised a literal generation of Korean women, i can understand why kfans have such anger rn n its between yuta n the lord tbh https://t.co/KQNzTFu9hH — ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ seungcheol cat maid (@babybunnied) July 26, 2020

Since then, Yuta has unfollowed this controversial YouTuber's Instagram but NCT nor SM Entertainment has made any official statements pertaining to this matter.

Netizens still await a statement from the artist explaining this incident.

Netizens' commented:

"I'm honestly shocked. Yuta's one of my favorites in 127... he should speak up about this."

"I hope he doesn't think that unfollowing without a statement is good enough lol"

"What a mess... I hope things get addressed soon even though there isn't really much to clear up since we all know how lame of a person that dude is."

"he said he's close to him and he's like a brother to him.. yikes, there's no way he can even downplay this now. I didn't know about this YouTuber but the content I'm seeing rn is so gross.

taking into account Yuta's past open-minded behaviors, I didn't expect this out of him. I really hope this is properly addressed by sm and Yuta. I'm disgusted."