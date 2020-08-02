Tablo calls out Jay Park for expressing his opinion on this one 'important question'?

Did Tablo call out Jay Park on SNS?

On August 2 KST, Jay Park took to Twitter where he responded to a fan's question about mint chocolate. To the question "mint chocolate yes or no, very important question", Jay Park answered, "No".

He then followed up with a statement that blatantly expressed his distaste for mint-flavored ice cream:

However, a rebuttal came through from none other than Epik High's Tablo, who claimed that Jay Park had "mint colored hair" while Tablo himself was eating mint chocolate chip ice cream.

The veteran rapper continued with his set of opinions, claiming that mint chocolate chip is the best of ice cream, along with corn frosted flakes, Rocket, and Oasis as the best out of their respective fields!

Recently, K-pop stars and other Korean celebrities have been asked to choose between mint chocolate and anti-mint chocolate, all in the same vein as 'pouring milk or cereal first' or 'pouring or dipping the sauce for tangsuyuk.'

Netizens who saw this 'controversy' between Tablo and Jay Park laughed out loud and shared their opinions based on the preferences.

Some comments include:

"OMG i've suddenly fallen for Tablo"

"So disappointed.........mint chocolate, really??"

"Yes, Tablo! He didn't go to Stanford for nothing."

"I love Oasis too~"

"I'm so disappointed at Jay Park........*tsk tsk*"

"Every choice that Tablo has made is amazing"

"My support goes to Jay Park!"

Are you a mint chocolate chip person or not?