[SINGLE & MV Review] APRIL - 'Hello Summer'





This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.

Track List:

1) Now or Never

2) PARADISE

3) Now or Never (Inst.)

4) PARADISE (Inst.)

It's time for another summery, PARADISE-themed return from girl group APRIL, and this time, it's in the form of their super special summer album, "Hello Summer". The group boasts a signature bubbly concept once again with their title track, "Now or Never" and alternate title, "PARADISE".

APRIL continues to showcase a style of K-Pop that's classic in sound and visuals but manages to keep it feeling modern with the times. "Now or Never" is what you'd anticipate from the group: fun, upbeat pop music that promotes well. Their super youthful performance definitely shines through on this song and gives this carefree feeling of being at the beach even though you're stuck at home.

Out of all the "PARADISE"-titled releases that have come out this summer alone, I actually like APRIL's as one of the best. In fact, I like it so much that I prefer it to "Now or Never" and think they should have actually opted for this song as the title- it's dynamic, and the progression feels more palatable. In particular, the chorus is such a display of their vocal ability, I think it's a shame that "PARADISE" wasn't chosen for the MV.



The album consists of just those two tracks, but I did really enjoy the inclusion of the instrumental songs, I love to listen to the production of songs without vocals to really see how catchy or well-made a track's concept is.

MV REVIEW



Though I think the group and songs are lovely, the music video felt recycled. Perhaps it's the fact that we've seen the 'girls out having fun at the beach' concept so many times before. The fact that there's no additional flare of stimulation makes me disappointed. I expected a more showy MV because the song had so much oomph, but didn't feel like I got that in the MV.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..8

MV Production…..7

MV Concept……..6

MV Score: 7

Single Production…...8

Single Concept……...6



Single Score: 7

Overall: 7.0