34

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Seungkwan to return to promotions with 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' fan meeting + minimal participation in performance stages

AKP STAFF

Fans will be able to see all 13-members of Seventeen during the boys' upcoming 4th fan meeting, 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'!

Previously, Seventeen member Seungkwan announced a brief hiatus from promotions following an ankle injury and surgery. But in order to not disappoint his fans, Seungkwan has decided to join his members for the upcoming 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND', taking place later this month on August 30 at 6 PM KST. 

Pledis Entertainment relayed on August 13, "After a thorough discussion with Seungkwan about his participation in '2020 SVT 4TH FAN MEETING - SEVENTEEN IN CARAT LAND' while monitoring his recovery and condition, we have come to the decision to allow him to participate in the event to the extent that he does not overexert his injury, taking into consideration the artist himself's strong will regarding his return." 

The label continued, "As a result, Seungkwan will join Seventeen in 'SEVENTEEN IN CARAT LAND' with minimal participation during performances, and he also plans on returning to his schedules so long as there is no overexertion of his injury or any issues with his ongoing recuperation." 

Will you be tuning in to 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND'?

  1. Seventeen
  2. Seungkwan
1 3,138 Share 89% Upvoted

0

quark123958,051 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Aww Boo you better take it easy!

Share
Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,503
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND