13

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

DONGKIZ's Wondae teases an icy transformation in his '自我 (The Conscious)' concept photos

AKP STAFF

DONGKIZ's Wondae is hinting at a dark and icy transformation in his individual comeback concept images!

DONGKIZ will be returning this August 19 with their 3rd single album '自我 (The Conscious)', marking their first full group comeback in approximately 5 months. Many are anticipating DONGKIZ's shocking transformation from their bright and energetic debut image, as so far, the members have released a series of dramatic, secretive individual photos. 

In addition to Wondae's new teaser images from today, you can also find Kyungyoon and Munik's dark, individual '自我 (The Conscious)' concept photos below. 

  1. DONGKIZ
1 843 Share 93% Upvoted

0

xx-jenn-xx1,593 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

I admittedly don't know who he is but i couldn't help staring at his eyes, he has some of the prettiest eyes i've ever seen, even with the eyelashes.

Share
Mark, SuperM
SuperM go '100' in their first lead single MV
16 hours ago   106   8,495
Hyolyn
Hyolyn walks away in 'Say My Name' MV teaser
11 hours ago   3   1,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND