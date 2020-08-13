DONGKIZ's Wondae teases an icy transformation in his '自我 (The Conscious)' concept photos

DONGKIZ's Wondae is hinting at a dark and icy transformation in his individual comeback concept images!

DONGKIZ will be returning this August 19 with their 3rd single album '自我 (The Conscious)', marking their first full group comeback in approximately 5 months. Many are anticipating DONGKIZ's shocking transformation from their bright and energetic debut image, as so far, the members have released a series of dramatic, secretive individual photos.

In addition to Wondae's new teaser images from today, you can also find Kyungyoon and Munik's dark, individual '自我 (The Conscious)' concept photos below.

