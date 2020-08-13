Bang Si Hyuk PD reveals BTS's plan to hold a joint on/offline concert 'Map of the Soul ON:E' this October + official poster

On August 13, Big Hit Entertainment hosted its 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' for the second half of 2020.

During the briefing, Big Hit Entertainment's head producer Bang Si Hyuk looked back on the effects of COVID19 on the company, its artists and various scheduled events, as well as fans. However, despite the setbacks suffered from the COVID19 pandemic, Big Hit Entertainment was able to achieve sales revenues of 294 billion KRW as well as an operating profit of 49.7 billion KRW for the first half of 2020. The head producer credited factors such as album sales, online contents, plus the expansion of Big Hit Entertainment's Big Hit Labels, etc for the company's successful performance.

Another announcement which garnered attention during the briefing included news of BTS's plans to hold a joint on/offline concert this fall, scheduled for October. First, Bang Si Hyuk PD relayed, "BTS will release a new single 'Dynamite' on August 21. Please look forward to it. The new album, which the members have been preparing for a very long time, will be released in the fourth quarter of 2020."

The Big Hit PD then officially announced BTS's brand new solo concert, 'Map of the Soul ON:E', to be held both online and in-person. The concert will take place over 2-days from October 10-11.

You can check out the BTS members' first official teaser poster for 'Map of the Soul ON:E', below.



