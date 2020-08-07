Ong Seong Wu & Shin Ye Eun test 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers' in new JTBC drama teaser

Rising rookie youth romance stars Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun are here to test out 'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers' in their upcoming new JTBC Fri-Sat drama series!

'The Probability of Going from Friends to Lovers' ('Probability' for short) tells the story of two friends - a girl who has been crushing on her male friend for 10 years, and a boy has considered a particular someone as nothing but a fun female friend for a long time.

The first teaser (above) for the upcoming series begins as the female lead Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) musters up the courage to confess to her long-time friend. However, male lead Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu) turns her down without a moment of hesitation, remarking, "To me, you're just a friend."

The two friends then continue to share a rocky relationship, as Lee Soo emerges in Kyung Woo Yeon's life in the most unexpected times.

Also starring Dongjun, Block B's P.O, Ahn Eun Jin, Choi Chan Ho, and more, JTBC's 'Probability' is set to premiere next month in September!

