Netizens want these female idol songs to be re-released as comeback singles

What are some of your favorite songs by female idols that have gone unnoticed?

Although many have been promoted at length in the past, a handful of K-pop songs by female idols seem to be missed by netizens and fans alike. On a popular online community forum, netizens talked about the songs that they would like to see again, re-released as comeback singles.

One netizen wrote, "We will just pretend that you never promoted these songs in the past. Please come back again with these awesome songs."

According to the fans, these songs had received relatively little attention when they were first released. Netizens were shocked to find some of these melodies so catchy, as some had never listened to them in the first place.

They include:





Yubin - "Lady"

Seohyun - "Don't Say No"





EXID - "Every Night"





Brave Girls - "Rollin'"

LABOUM - "Journey To Atlantis"

In the comments section, more netizens shared the songs that they would like to see on stage again, including Luna's "Free Somebody", Nine Muses' "Dolls", Oh My Girl's "Closer", April's "April Story", and more.



Which other underrated title songs by female idols would you add to this list?