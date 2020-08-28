Girls' Generation's YoonA in talks to play female lead in 'Confidential Assignment 2' starring Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, & Daniel Henney

Girls' Generation's YoonA is in talks to star as the female lead in 'Confidential Assignment 2'.

After appearing as a supporting role in 'Confidential Assignment', YoonA is currently being considered to play the lead role in the film's sequel. So far, 'Confidential Assignment 2' has a star-studded line-up including Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, and Daniel Henney.

Viewers are excited to how YoonA, who has previously played the role of the sister-in-law to Yoo Hae Jin's character, will rise up to become the sequel's main lead!



Would you like to see YoonA back on the big screen as the female lead character? Stay tuned for updates!



