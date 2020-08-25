Netizens are going crazy over BLACKPINK Jennie's teaser photo for their upcoming single

Recently, there has been a craze over BLACKPINK member Jennie's recent teaser photo that has been released.

A netizen has posted on an online community the teaser of Jennie's teaser photo for their upcoming single "iCE Cream" and many netizens have gone head over heels for Jennie's new colorful look.

BLACKPINK has been preparing for their comeback since earlier this month. They have continued to release posters that announced a mystery featured singer. Many netizens were excited as they took guess about who it might be. Since then, the announcement was made about the featured artist, and fans were excited as they learned BLACKPINK will be collaborating with Selena Gomez.

BLACKPINK has been consistently releasing concept photos and teaser photos, revealing their new look.

Member Jennie went through a 180-degree change as she appeared with a cotton candy hair color. Many netizens were amazed by all the members' beauties but especially Jennie's say she looks like a real-life anime character.

Netizens' Commented:

"Jennie Kim is so pretty."

"Wow, this has the vibe of a world star."



"I think her hair is a wig though but still very high-teen feeling."



"She fits this looks so well too. OMG. She fits everything."



"Jennie's hair is so pretty. Looks like a wig but I think it'll be nice if she dyes like that."



"Jennie why are you so pretty?"



"She's super pretty. Her hair, her nails, her clothes. Everything is perfect."



"She's like a real-life anime character."



"This is crazy pretty."



"How can she look pretty in a hairstyle like that? She's super pretty."

