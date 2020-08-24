36

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a pink-haired flower girl in her newest 'Ice Cream' teaser image

The ladies of BLACKPINK, typically known for their strong, warrior image, are returning as colorful flower girls this time with their upcoming collaboration single, "Ice Cream"!

In the group's latest comeback teaser image, BLACKPINK member Jennie completes a totally retro flower girl look with pastel pink and purple hair, colorful flowers patterning her pink knit, all topped with fluffy pink wool socks.

There's just 3 more days remaining until BLACKPINK drop their anticipated collab single featuring Selena Gomez, this August 28 at 12 AM EST! In the meantime, keep an eye out for Lisa and Rosé's individual teaser images, coming soon. 

borahae6,328 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

THIS is my absolute fav hair color on Jennie!

83degrees3,390 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Barbie doll Jennie has entered the chat 😍 let the hate begin because she's "tHe oNlY oNe wItH cOlOrEd hAiR"

