ITZY sets a new personal record as they surpass 140,000 albums sold for 'NOT SHY'

ITZY has proved their album sales power as they set a new personal record.

On August 17th, JYP Entertainment's rookie group released their album 'NOT SHY'. According to Hanteo Charts, the nation's largest music data sales website, the album enjoyed initial sales of 144,355 copies. ITZY released their second mini-album 'IT'z ME' and sold an initial sales of 64,659 copies prior to their recent album.

Now they have sold a double of that amount with their new album 'NOT SHY'.

'NOT SHY' is composed of six tracks and has the title track in the same title along with other tracks such as "Don't Give a What", "Louder", and "iD". "NOT SHY" is a song expressing the confession of love as ITZY bravely expresses their feeling in a 'NOT SHY' manner.

The strong saxophone melody and powerful performance brings out the energy and accentuates the dynamism of the group.

Through such talent, ITZY's global popularity is truly noteworthy. ITZY has topped the charts in global music charts such as Japan's Line Music Daily Charts, iTunes Kpop charts, and QQ Music charts in China shortly after the release.