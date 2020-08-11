BLACKPINK confirm new collab single with Selena Gomez!

The ladies of BLACKPINK will be working with the one and only Selena Gomez in their upcoming 2nd pre-release single!



As you can see in BLACKPINK's latest comeback teaser poster below, Selena Gomez was in fact the mystery featuring artist many were curious about. When rumors of BLACKPINK's collaboration with Selena Gomez previously sparked online, YG Entertainment simply asked fans to wait until the label made an official announcement.

Can't wait to hear BLACKPINK x Selena, coming up on August 28 at 12 AM EST!

