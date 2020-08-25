Idols who are amazing musical actors/actresses

Idols spend years perfecting their skills in dancing, singing, and performance, so it’s not surprising that they make excellent musical theatre actors and actresses. Check out some idols who have proven that they can be both idols and musical stars!

Dara

Dara recently made her musical actress debut with ‘Another Oh Hae Young.’ The show featuring Dara instantly became the top sold-out musical in Korea!

B1A4’s Sandeul

Sandeul’s had a continuous string of musical roles since 2014 thanks to his superb acting and amazing vocals. His role in ‘The Three Muskateers’ helped him land a spot in the musical world.

2AM’s Jo Kwon

2AM’s Jo Kwon has always been known for his character and charisma. He always brings his all to his performances, including his roles in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Chess,’ and ‘Priscilla.’

EXO

The EXO members have a lot of musical theatre talent amongst them. Suho starred in multiple sold-out shows of ‘The Man Who Laughs,’ Chen performed in the Korean adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights,’ and Baekhyun showed his talent in ‘Singing In the Rain.’ On top of that, Xiumin and D.O have recently been cast in the army musical ‘The Promise of the Day’!

VIXX’s Leo

VIXX’s Leo has an undeniable stage presence, and it definitely shows on stage in his musical performances. He’s starred in a fair number of shows for pieces like ‘Monte Cristo’ and ‘Mata Hari.’

f(x)’s Luna

Luna has showcased her strong vocals, dance skills, and even acting capabilities in her appearances in ‘In the Heights,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ ‘Coyote Ugly,’ and ‘High School Musical.’

SHINee’s Onew

Onew has been in a number of musicals, showing off his amazing vocals and acting skills. He’s even been in some musicals while serving in the military!

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and Ryeowook

Both of these talented Super Junior members have a lot of experience in musicals. Although they haven’t been on the theatre stage in recent years, their appearances in musicals will always be remembered by fans.

INFINITE’s Sunggyu

INFINITE’s leader Sunggyu showed off his various talents in numerous musical stages. One of his appearances was in a show called ‘All Shook Up!’

HIGHLIGHT’s Yoseob

HIGHLIGHT’s Yoseob is a recognized name in the musical industry, and for a good reason. He has an incredible stage presence, which can be seen in various productions he starred in like ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Robin Hood.’

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun

Seohyun has proven her acting skills not only on television, but also on the theatre stage. She has performed in huge hits like ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘Mamma Mia.’