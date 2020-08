BLACKPINK have now confirmed the release date of their upcoming 2nd pre-release single!

Another precursor to the group's long-awaited 1st full album 'BLACKPINK - The Album' coming this fall, the girls will be dropping a new single featuring a mystery collaboration artist on August 28.

Previously, it was rumored that the mystery collaboration artist in BLACKPINK's upcoming track is Selena Gomez.

Stay tuned for more on BLACKPINK's brand new track!